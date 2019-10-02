|
|
Dr. Craig Wilson
Dr. Craig Wilson, age 67, passed away September 24, 2019 after a valiant battle with brain cancer. He was born November 11, 1951 in Cedar City, UT to Clifton and Della Wilson. He was premature at 2 lbs. 3 oz. and was not expected to survive. The fact that he did live was the first of many miracles in his life. He was raised in Hurricane, UT, and worked as a young man in his parents' grocery store. He always loved going "home" to Hurricane. He taught his kids to fish, shoot, and play outside in the beautiful area where he grew up.
Craig married Mary Lynne Barraclough in 1977 and they are the parents of four children and sixteen grandchildren. He is survived by his sweetheart, Mary Lynne; children, Ed (Xela) Wilson of Allen, TX, Tara (Kevin) Garn of Mesa, AZ, Brandon (Emily) Wilson of Rockwall, TX, Travis (Teresa) Wilson of McKinney, TX, and brother Doug Wilson. He was the loving grandfather of Tyler, Ashley, Porter, Nicole, Hyrum, Sydney, Boston, Ryan, Ellie, Lincoln, Carter, Ivie, Allison, William, Navy, and Nolan. He loved his family! He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and loved to visit them.
All he wanted to do was make his wife happy. If that is the measure of a successful life, then he passed with flying colors!
After graduating from BYU, he attended Baylor College of Dentistry in Dallas, TX where he obtained his DDS and went on to get his MSD in Periodontics. After graduation, they felt to move to Santa Rosa, CA where he purchased a periodontal practice. Craig and Mary Lynne made Santa Rosa home and raised their family of four children as he grew his practice over the last 33 years. Craig loved his work! He genuinely loved his patients and those he worked with. Not many people can say that they loved going to work each day, but Craig did.
Craig was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and found great joy in ministering and serving those around him. He lived and loved the gospel of Jesus Christ, and his life will be an enduring example of faith, repentance, charity, and love. As a young man, he accepted a call to serve a full-time mission in Chile, where he shared the gospel of Jesus Christ and learned to speak fluent Spanish. His love for the Savior and belief that families can be eternal was a pillar of strength during these past difficult months.
We express great love and gratitude to all those who have ministered to and served Craig. Your love and shared memories are a great blessing to the family as we mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1780 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95405. The family will welcome friends to viewings on Sunday, October 6 from 6-8 pm at Eggen & Lance Mortuary at 1540 Mendocino Ave. and from 9:30-10:30 a.m., prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to give.lds.org/humanitarian-aid
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 5, 2019