Craig Zielke
Craig Zielke passed away October 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer at the age of 71. He was a native of Santa Rosa and worked at Hewlett Packard/Agilent for 38 years as a Facilities Engineer. He loved woodworking, road trips, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Teresa, three children, and six grandchildren, brother, and niece.
As per his wishes, there will be no public services. A private memorial will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Joseph Health Cancer Center, 3555 Round Barn Cir, Santa Rosa, CA 95409.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019