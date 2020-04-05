|
|
Creagh Gemmell
September 22, 1943 - March 28, 2020
Creagh passed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday morning, March 28, 2020, after a four-year struggle with cancer.
Born in San Francisco, Creagh was the only child of Ron Gemmell and Roby Gemmell, an FBI agent and newspaper reporter. The couple divorced when Creagh was five, and Roby, who had been hired as an editor with the Press Democrat, moved to Santa Rosa with her young daughter.
Creagh attended Proctor Terrace Elementary, Santa Rosa Jr. High, Ursuline High School, and University of San Francisco, where she earned her BSN, then traveled through Europe. She took a position at the Tom Dooley Medical Foundation in Laos, where she lived and worked for the next year and a half.
She returned to Santa Rosa in 1968 and took a job with the So. Co. Department of Public Health.
In August of 1969, she made the decision to serve Christ with her life. She left the next month to attend Capernwray Bible School in northern England. After a year there, she served as a summer missionary with Operation Mobilization in Europe, and later on their ship, the MV Logos, in Southeast Asia.
She returned to Santa Rosa in the early '70s and worked in obstetrics at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. In 1974 she flew to Vietnam where she served with World Vision, caring for, then transporting babies to San Francisco during 'Operation Baby Lift'. She returned to Santa Rosa and resumed her job at Memorial Hospital, this time in oncology, eventually helping to open the first Hospice in the county, in 1977.
Shortly thereafter, she decided that she would like to adopt a child, perhaps one with special needs. After the screening and preparation was complete, she adopted Luke in 1984, and her second son Micah, in 1989. Eight years later, three-year-old Ciana joined the family. Creagh set aside her career and stayed at home to raise her three children. They credit her with giving them a foundation of faith which will keep them strong for the rest of their lives.
She is survived by her children, Luke and Micah Gemmell, and Ciana Smurr (Nick), and by her scores of dear friends the world over. She was a member of Santa Rosa First Presbyterian Church and attended Bible Study Fellowship for more than 20 years.
A memorial of Creagh's extraordinary life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her name to Operation Mobilization, PO Box 444, Tyrone, GA 30290.
"Well done,
good and faithful servant;
enter into the joy of your Lord!"
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020