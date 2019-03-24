|
|
Crescence (Cres) Marie McCann
November 18, 1929 - March 16, 2019
It is with great sadness and joy that we share that the Lord has taken our mom home with Him to join her with her beloved husband Dale.
Cres was born to George and Marie Bachmeier, November 18, 1929 in Eau Claire, WI. This is where she met and married her childhood sweetheart Dale McCann in 1949. In 1955 made the move west to California. They ventured north to Santa Rosa in 1958. With her husband, Cres began their adventure of opening their business as Dale's Hardware and later transitioned to Dale's Schwinn Cyclery at the beginning of the cycling craze.
Cres was a huge factor in running the business as well as being a full time mom to her five children.
After retirement mom enjoyed volunteering as a Rose Lady at Memorial Hospital. Later in life she took up golf at the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club. Together with Dale this became a great passion in their lives. They continued their love of golf with their move to Oakmont.
She was a member of Star of the Valley Church.
She will be truly missed by all those who have had the good fortune of having her touch their lives.
She was predeceased by her parents George and Marie Bachmaier, her brother Lambert Bachmeier, her husband Dale McCann, son Steve McCann and granddaughter Katie McCann. She is survived by her brother Victor (Marge) Bachmeier, children Christine Rexford (Tom Wayne), Vicki (Pete) Eschelbach, Connie (John) Osterloh and Dale (Debra) McCann, six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Sutter Hospice for their love and support, and most importantly Wessie, mom's caregiver who was truly an angel sent from Heaven.
Friends and family are invited to a Funeral Mass at Star of the Valley Catholic Church, 545 White Oak Dr, Santa Rosa, CA on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Cres's honor to the Sutter at Home Hospice or to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2019