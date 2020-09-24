Crystal Parrish

September 30, 1979 - August 25, 2020

Crystal Dawn Parrish, 41, lost her battle with cancer on August 25th 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by loved ones. She will forever be remembered by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Crystal was preceded in death by her grandmother, Jeanne Billy. She is survived by her husband Carl Pike, grandfather, Delmar Billy, brothers Joseph Parrish, Brandon and Bryan Digilio, sister Shasta Parrish, parents Lee Nicholson and Dennis Parrish.

A Memorial will be held on Saturday September 26th 2020 at 1pm at YAKAMA 7465 Steve Olson Ln, Forestville, CA 95436.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store