Cynthia Ann Perry
Cynthia Ann Perry, age 56, passed away in Santa Rosa on July 12, 2019. She was born in Fremont, California in 1963, a daughter of Manuel and Dorothy Perry. She is survived by cousins, Gary (Ellen) Wyshel, Debbie (Len) Roman, Jackie Porkony and David Kulig, and by many friends.
A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery Chapel, 2930 Bennett Valley Rd, Santa Rosa. Friends are invited for a visitation there from 10 am until the time of service. Donations may be made in Cyndi's name to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019
