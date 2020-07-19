1/1
Cynthia Diana Wheeler
1956 - 2020
Cynthia Diana Wheeler was born on February 20, 1956. On Monday July 13, 2020 Cynthia surrounded by loved ones peacefully passed away at the age of 64. She was born and raised in Santa Rosa, CA and lived in Sonoma County her entire life. Cynthia graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1974. She was a loving mother of two children and a homemaker for more than 40 years. Cynthia had a passion and talent for cosmetology and worked in the industry as an Avon Sales Representative. Cynthia was a woman who loved to wear makeup and get herself dolled up every day. She was also very fond of animals, gardening, and loved spending time with family and friends. She is survived by former husband Robin Wheeler, son Jason Wheeler, daughter Jennifer Wheeler, mother Helen Hess, brother Eric Hess, sister Katherine Cuculich, cousin Diana Simmons, nephews Ryan Hess, Brandon Hess, Samuel Cuculich, Maxwell Cuculich.
A private service will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 19, 2020.
