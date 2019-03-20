Home

Hessel Church
5060 Hessel Ave
Sebastopol, CA 95472
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cynthia L McNair
Cynthia L McNair passed away Monday March 4, 2019 in Santa Rosa CA. She was born November 24, 1951 to Henry and Carol Craft. She was very active in church, loved spending time with family and friends, gardening, and vacationing at her condo in Palm Desert. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Ken McNair, sons Cory (Crysta) McNair, Daniel (Keriann) McNair, and Nicholas McNair, grandsons Desmond, Jude, Logan, Matthew, Kyle, and Jacob, sister Alexandra Mercer, brother Michael Ginn, along with a large extended family.
Family and friends are invited to help in celebrating her life and love, March 23, 2019 from 12pm-5 at Hessel Church, 5060 Hessel Ave., Sebastopol, CA 95472. Family asks that you wear bright colors in her honor.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 20, 2019
