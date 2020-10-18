Cynthia Louise (Caignon) Wood
August 9, 1947 - October 10, 2020
Age 73 years. She is survived by her family members husband Francis X Wood, Sonoma, CA. Daughter Adrienne Morolla, husband Marc Morolla their son Marcantonio Morolla, Sonoma, CA. Daughter Madeline Yankee, husband Alex Yankee, their children Zachary, Jack and Charlotte, Sonoma CA. Son Byron Wood and wife Lauren Wood, Ventura, CA. Sister Denise Caignon and daughter Chiara, Chapel Hill, NC.
Cynthia was born in Dallas, Texas in 1947. She lived many places throughout her childhood, and attended the University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology.
Cynthia was a beloved wife and mother, avid gardener, and competitive swimmer qualifying for the Olympic trials. She volunteered for many local causes and contributed much to her community. Cynthia was a flight attendant for Pan American airlines and a realtor and broker for Sotheby's International Realty in Sonoma.
Cynthia was a member of The National and California Associations of Realtors, serving as Director of the CAR for many years, and President of NorBar in 1999. She was also a member of the US Swimming Association and a stroke and turn official.
The funeral and memorial are being held privately with family only due to Covid-19, but a website has been started for comments and well wishes.
A post-Covid Celebration of Life will be scheduled for some time in 2021. https://cynthiawoodmemoria.wixsite.com/cwood
In lieu of flowers you may choose to make donations to the UCSF Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Division by visiting https://makeagift.ucsf.edu/AIBMT
Donations may also be made to the Cure Alzheimers fund in memory of Cynthia at https://curealz.org/outreach/in-memory/cynthia-wood/