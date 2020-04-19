|
Dalano Charles "Chippy" Gonzalez
February 21, 1967 - April 8, 2020
Dalano passed away at the Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa, Ca. It was a startling death, age 53. He was a native of Santa Rosa, and a tribal member of the Lytton Rancheria Pomo Tribe, Santa Rosa, CA. He was joyful to be identified as a Native American. He shared with me how many of his dreams became true. He was able to purchase a home six years ago. He was overjoyed when he was able to retire at the age of 38. He was known by many people, the young and the mature. He was very very humorous and people loved to be in his company. He was a believer in the Most High God Creator of Heaven and Earth. His grandmother May E. James-Muro was his example of living a sincere Christian life. His hobbies were raising pit bull dogs and prize roosters and hens, and collecting "old school" cars. His prized possession was a 1958 Chevrolet, two-door Belair. He entered it into the local Peggy Sue car show and won first place. Dalano was employed by Furniture 2000 and as a courier for Dr. Sharp. He was a very generous man and loved music all of his lifetime.
Dalano is survived by three sons, Dalano Antonio Gonzalez, Lorenzo Blair Gonzalez, and Domenick Reynoius Gonzalez, loving brothers, Donald H Gonzalez, Jr., Frank F. Marrufo, Steven Gonzalez, and Kenneth Gonzalez; precious mother, Theresa Marie Muro-Brown; loving aunts, Donna M. Gonzalez, and Christina A. Ocampo; Uncles, Leland David Muro, John Charles Muro, Robert Milton Muro, Robert Lee Muro, Sr., and Kenneth D. Gonzalez; nieces, too numerous to add. Actually Dalano was extremely close to his cousin- sisters Deanna Angel Smith, and Dawn Gonzalez; nephews also too numerous to add; favorite cousin, Jason Steele; special friends too numerous to add; Especially close friends, Hector Hernandez, Lupe Hernandez, Phillip Phillips, and Marvin Balliao; and loving aunts, Priscilla Muro-Southwick (Bob), Elayne M. Muro, G. Rose Muro, and Helena S. Muro-Matlock.
Dalano will be deeply missed by all who knew him personally. Private Funeral. A memorial celebration will be planned at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 19, 2020