Dale Alfred Welter

September 10, 1941 - April 22, 2020

Dale Alfred Welter, 78, of Petaluma passed away peacefully and in the company of his family on April 22, 2020. He is survived by Janet Welter, his loving wife of 47 years, children Darren Welter, Jackie Cakebread and Elizabeth Baldassari; daughter-in laws Sheryl and Cyndi Welter, and son-in law Chris Baldassari. Dale has joined in eternal peace his children Dean and Dane Welter and Kristen Cakebread, who passed before him. Dale was blessed with many adoring grandchildren, including Christopher, Kevin, Melyssa, Dylan, Rebecca, Emily, Francene, Joseph, Roman, Adam, and great grandson Oliver.

Dale was born on September 10, 1941 in San Francisco. He graduated from Capitola High, where he performed with the marching band and was active in the 4-H club. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 6 for over 40 years. Dale was a doting family man who for many years enjoyed camping and fishing with his kids, playing in Monday night bowling league, and taking trips to the casinos to try his luck. Dale loved making conversation with others, sharing his stories and cracking a joke or two. He liked the simple things in life and good old fashion fun. Dale will be greatly missed by all who loved him. A celebration of life event will be held at a time to be determined.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store