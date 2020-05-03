Dale Alfred Welter
1941 - 2020
Dale Alfred Welter
September 10, 1941 - April 22, 2020
Dale Alfred Welter, 78, of Petaluma passed away peacefully and in the company of his family on April 22, 2020. He is survived by Janet Welter, his loving wife of 47 years, children Darren Welter, Jackie Cakebread and Elizabeth Baldassari; daughter-in laws Sheryl and Cyndi Welter, and son-in law Chris Baldassari. Dale has joined in eternal peace his children Dean and Dane Welter and Kristen Cakebread, who passed before him. Dale was blessed with many adoring grandchildren, including Christopher, Kevin, Melyssa, Dylan, Rebecca, Emily, Francene, Joseph, Roman, Adam, and great grandson Oliver.
Dale was born on September 10, 1941 in San Francisco. He graduated from Capitola High, where he performed with the marching band and was active in the 4-H club. He was a proud member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 6 for over 40 years. Dale was a doting family man who for many years enjoyed camping and fishing with his kids, playing in Monday night bowling league, and taking trips to the casinos to try his luck. Dale loved making conversation with others, sharing his stories and cracking a joke or two. He liked the simple things in life and good old fashion fun. Dale will be greatly missed by all who loved him. A celebration of life event will be held at a time to be determined.



Published in Press Democrat on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jim Lanatti
Friend
I'm so sorry. Your family is my thoughts. Sending lots of love and hugs.
Melissa Donovan
Friend
Dale was a wonderful friend. He was our neighbor in Millbrae, California and also the Best Man at our wedding. We are so sorry for the family he has left behind but he is, once again, with family that has passed before him. To his family here...May the Lord be with you to comfort and give you peace!
Richard and Marilyn Hughes
Bodega, California
Marilyn Hughes
Dale was a wonderful man! My deep condolences to you guys. God Bless. Mary louise and Mitchey
Mary Louise Mattea
Family
To my father in law in Heaven
We will miss you but you are now with family there .
Thank You.
