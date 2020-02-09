Home

Dale Andrew Crowhurst age 67 passed away on February 2, 2020. He was survived by his wife Deanna Crowhurst, his daughter Jennifer Crowhurst, his daughter Laura and Joe Scolari and his grandkids Owen and Ashton, his son Adam and Melanie Crowhurst and grandkids Eric, Allison and Noelle. His brother Harold and Nancy Crowhurst and his sister Robin and Bob Weza. Dale retired from the Post Office after 27 years and then worked at the River Rock Casino and Graton Casino. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and watching his favorite sport teams the San Francisco Giants and 49ers. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He loved his family and friends. Dale is loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020
