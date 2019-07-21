|
Dale L. Godfrey
Dale L. Godfrey, age 72, passed away unexpectedly at home in Santa Rosa on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Dale was born June 21, 1947 to August and Barbara Godfrey in Eureka, CA.
Dale was the loving and adoring husband of Nancy, the proud father of Jeff, Justin (Gina) and the loving grandfather of Zackary, Jacob, Nolan, Andrew and Logan (who all called him Tuut.) He is also survived by his brother Fil Godfrey of Eureka, CA and was a favorite uncle to Steve Godfrey (Valery) of Renton, WA and Stacey Celeste of Eureka, CA. Plus he was a great friend to many for whom he would do anything, always the first to arrive and the last to leave - partly because he never wanted to miss anything along the way.
A graduate of Eureka HS, class of 1965, Dale began his career in sales at the local Sears store and after a couple years moved to advertising sales at The Times Standard in Eureka. He married his high school sweetheart Nancy Burley, whom he always referred to as his Norwegian Princess, on July 27, 1968, celebrating their 50th anniversary just last year. Dale and Nancy soon relocated to Santa Rosa where Dale began a lifelong career in sales and management at The Press Democrat. Dale was known by the many business owners who benefitted from his marketing and advertising talents, and the many sales employees whom he mentored over the years until his retirement from the paper in 2006.
More recently Dale's skills helped many non-profit organizations to whom he contributed his knowledge, connections and award-winning photo talents. In addition, he had a long association with Kaiser Permanente where he served on patient advisory boards and filled the role of "standardized patient" to help train many Kaiser staff members. Dale also learned and practiced massage, kept busy as a portrait, event and wedding photographer, and tried various freelance occupations in his recent "non-retirement" years.
Dale will be long remembered and missed by those who had the fortune to share his life. He was one of a kind, in the very best way, and you could always count on him to share a funny story, joke or wry comment. That's how all who knew him would describe Dale.
A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, August 24th at the Flamingo Hotel in Santa Rosa at 2 p.m. All are encouraged to wear something bright or lively in honor of Dale's lifetime fashion choices. In lieu of flowers you may contribute to in Dale's name.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019