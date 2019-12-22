|
|
Dale Maurine Thompson
It is with heavy heart we advise of the passing of Dale Maurine Thompson who died suddenly and unexpectedly sometime in the evening of November 15, 2019 at her home in Happy Valley, Oregon. Dale was born June 8, 1948, the third of six children born to Stewart and Maurine Thompson of Marin County. In 1959, the family moved to Sonoma County. Dale attended Healdsburg Jr. High and was part of the 1966 graduating class of Santa Rosa High School. In 1969 the greatest joy of her life was born, her daughter Heather (nee Biggers) Brown. A devoted single mother, Dale instilled in her daughter a commitment to honesty, kindness and a strong work ethic, attributes Dale herself modeled in her daily life. Dale and Heather moved to Oregon in 1981, a place they truly loved. They built a life there and even after Heather built a life of her own, they remained the best of friends right up to Dale's passing. Dale worked for the State of California both at the Sonoma Developmental Center and Franchise Tax Board. After this she worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 25 years until retirement; first in Oregon and then back in CA where she worked in the same room with her brother Mike for years. She was an extremely skilled and industrious worker who was greatly appreciated by her supervisors and co-workers and, she always showed up for work on time. She was someone you could always count on. Dale was an extremely intelligent, caring and loving person with a renowned sense of humor. She was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was gifted with an artist's eye and talent, creating beauty wherever she went. She will always remain in our hearts. Dale is survived by her loving daughter, Heather and son-in-law Ryan Brown. She is also survived by her brother Mike Thompson (Liz), brother Chris Thompson, sister Debee Matteoli (Ron), sister Sheri Lee Miller (Clark), numerous nieces and nephews and, of course, her dog Toby. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patty Wagy and nephew Jacob Metz.
A celebration of Dale's life will be held on January 5, 2020. Please email Heather at [email protected] for time and location.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019