Dale Rhinehart
November 12, 1955 - January 18, 2020
Dale loved the mountains, the trees, the rivers, the streams. He loved nature: animals, wild and domestic and in flight.He loved them all.
He often quoted a friend who said of him, "Dale, you came into this world a hundred years too late.'
Dale was complicated. His nature was quiet but he liked to talk. He carried an amazing amount of knowledge and information to share with friend or stranger, and he did. On the other hand, he liked to sit, quiet, out of doors watching nature around him, often with a cigarette and a container of liquid to put out the flame.
His life was made difficult by injuries from a near fatal auto accident. Dale was only three weeks from seventeen. He never recovered fully but enough to face his challenges with heart and courage and an inner light he knew existed. He lived happily at Journey's End until the October fires of 2017 took it away.
Since then, Dale has been home, living in the geodesic dome his father built. Though he missed his friends and being downtown, he was once again in the mountains where he loved to be.
In these past few months he worked toward recovery from critical health conditions. His positive attitude was not enough.
Dale left us in the early morning hours of January 18, 2020.
Celebration of Dale Rhinehart, March 21, 1:00 to 3:00, Odd Fellows Hall, 545 Pacific Ave., Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 13 to Mar. 18, 2020