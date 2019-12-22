Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Russell Harris Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Russell Harris Sr. Notice
Dale Russell Harris, Sr.
Dale Russell Harris,Sr., age 73, who was a long-time resident of Santa Rosa, has left us. He passed Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital, in Minnesota, after a sudden event. Dale was born in Albany, New York on October 18, 1946. He was the first of three children of Shirley Harrington (Jenkins), which included Bonnie Bastainon and Scott Harris. Dale joins his younger brother Scott, parents, Shirley and Oramond, and his grandparents John and Helen Jenkins. Dale is survived by his wife Cheryl, sister, Bonnie, and children Janet Bierman, Dale Harris Jr, and Kelly Long, plus numerous grand kids and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ride on Dad, until we meet again.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -