Dale Russell Harris, Sr.
Dale Russell Harris,Sr., age 73, who was a long-time resident of Santa Rosa, has left us. He passed Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019 at St. Cloud Hospital, in Minnesota, after a sudden event. Dale was born in Albany, New York on October 18, 1946. He was the first of three children of Shirley Harrington (Jenkins), which included Bonnie Bastainon and Scott Harris. Dale joins his younger brother Scott, parents, Shirley and Oramond, and his grandparents John and Helen Jenkins. Dale is survived by his wife Cheryl, sister, Bonnie, and children Janet Bierman, Dale Harris Jr, and Kelly Long, plus numerous grand kids and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Ride on Dad, until we meet again.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019