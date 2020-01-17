|
Dallas James Nelson
Dallas James Nelson of Sonoma passed away on January 13, 2020, at the age of 65 after a long struggle with cancer of the esophagus. Dallas grew up in Oakland and attended high school at Skyline High and college at San Francisco State.
He was much loved by family and friends, and he exuded a warmth and love of life that was infectious. His highest priority was his family; his hobbies included buying, selling, and restoring cars and trucks. He also had a love of motorcycles and took an annual multi-day motorcycle trip with friends.
Throughout his illness, Dallas displayed enormous strength of character, maintaining his activities and relationships to the fullest extent possible, cheerfully and without complaint. He will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Dayna, his children Dallas and Emily and their mother Jean, his brothers Ron, Randy, and Steve, and his sister Bobbi Jordan.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 17, at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave., Oakland, CA, followed by interment at Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Ave., Oakland. A Celebration of Life will take place at Trader Vic's, 9 Anchor St., Emeryville, CA after the burial.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Dean Hubbard Memorial Scholarship at Holy Names High School. Through the years, Dallas and family have supported Holy Names, the alma mater of several family, longtime friends and current workplace of Dallas Jr. Dean was a dear friend and Dallas gave to his scholarship every year in addition to donations of wine and the use of his classic truck at the annual Spring fundraiser.
Donate online: bit.ly/HNHSGive; Mail donations to: Holy Names High School, Dean Hubbard Memorial Scholarship, 4660 Harbord Drive, Oakland, CA 94618. Please include a note indicating the donation is for the Dean Hubbard Scholarship in the name of Dallas Nelson. If online, a message window at checkout will allow for a brief note to be included.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 17, 2020