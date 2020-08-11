1/1
Dallas Militello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dallas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dallas Militello
On Thursday August 8th, 2020, Dallas Militello a loving brother and friend to many passed away unexpectedly from natural causes, at his home in Santa Rosa, CA. He was 56 years old. Dallas was born September 1, 1963 in San Francisco CA. He was predeceased by his parents Santo and Leota. Dallas is survived by his sister Lea (Annamarie), and brother Frank (Jackie). Dallas was one of a kind, he loved all things music, and we mean all things music. He was also an avid 49er fan, never missing a game, and a devout Catholic. He attended 5:30 mass every Saturday at Resurrection Church, his parish. To those who knew him Dallas was a kind and gentle soul, he never uttered a disparaging word about anyone, if you were his friend you were always his friend. He loved his family, and especially loved Christmas Eve for all things Italian. Dallas also loved Casa Grande High School and especially his classmates in the graduating class of 1982.
The family would like to thank the staff of becoming Independent with a special thanks to Susanna Sanchez for the many years of kindness and care. Due to Covid -19 a very small family service will be held in the coming weeks. The family hopes to hold a larger memorial at a later date.
If you would like to make a donation in Dallas's memory, the family requests donations be made to the organization "Becoming Independent" at www.becomingindependent.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved