Dallas Militello
Dallas Militello
On Thursday August 8th, 2020, Dallas Militello a loving brother and friend to many passed away unexpectedly from natural causes, at his home in Santa Rosa, CA. He was 56 years old. Dallas was born September 1, 1963 in San Francisco CA. He was predeceased by his parents Santo and Leota. Dallas is survived by his sister Lea (Annamarie), and brother Frank (Jackie). Dallas was one of a kind, he loved all things music, and we mean all things music. He was also an avid 49er fan, never missing a game, and a devout Catholic. He attended 5:30 mass every Saturday at Resurrection Church, his parish. To those who knew him Dallas was a kind and gentle soul, he never uttered a disparaging word about anyone, if you were his friend you were always his friend. He loved his family, and especially loved Christmas Eve for all things Italian. Dallas also loved Casa Grande High School and especially his classmates in the graduating class of 1982.
The family would like to thank the staff of becoming Independent with a special thanks to Susanna Sanchez for the many years of kindness and care. Due to Covid -19 a very small family service will be held in the coming weeks. The family hopes to hold a larger memorial at a later date.
If you would like to make a donation in Dallas's memory, the family requests donations be made to the organization "Becoming Independent" at www.becomingindependent.org

Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 11, 2020
The world is one less angel for sure.
My deepest and sincere sympathy to Lea and Frank and those who loved Dallas.
I could write so much about memories and great times with him. Dallas was in-fact one of those people you can’t forget. Even more so, one of those people you’d “never” want to forget.
The sweetest guy. His actions were always so sincere and being friends with Dallas was/is a huge blessing!
Definitely one of a kind.
God Bless~
Love you Dallas! You’ll be my forever life long buddy!
Laura Fenton
♥❤
Laura B. Fenton
Friend
August 10, 2020
I will miss Dallas.
On my way to the last High School Reunion I shared with my wife how I had hoped to see Dallas. Then to my pleasure there he was in the door way. He greeted my wife and I then went on to recall every Musical I was in and the roll I played. I was amazed. Dallas rallied an entire Class (1982) to be kind. To care for each other. He was our fried and our heart. Dallas was our blessing. We are so blessed to have had him influence us at such an impressionable time in our live.
I love you Dallas. I will always remember you.

Your friend forever.

Casey Towery
Casey Towery
Classmate
August 10, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. Dallas was an incredible classmate! He knew everyone, first and last name, and even pet names he created for those extra special people. He has the best times at our reunions and they will just never be the same. He brought a lot of joy to those around him and he will be missed by all that knew him
Lucy Irving
Classmate
