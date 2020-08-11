Dallas Militello
On Thursday August 8th, 2020, Dallas Militello a loving brother and friend to many passed away unexpectedly from natural causes, at his home in Santa Rosa, CA. He was 56 years old. Dallas was born September 1, 1963 in San Francisco CA. He was predeceased by his parents Santo and Leota. Dallas is survived by his sister Lea (Annamarie), and brother Frank (Jackie). Dallas was one of a kind, he loved all things music, and we mean all things music. He was also an avid 49er fan, never missing a game, and a devout Catholic. He attended 5:30 mass every Saturday at Resurrection Church, his parish. To those who knew him Dallas was a kind and gentle soul, he never uttered a disparaging word about anyone, if you were his friend you were always his friend. He loved his family, and especially loved Christmas Eve for all things Italian. Dallas also loved Casa Grande High School and especially his classmates in the graduating class of 1982.
The family would like to thank the staff of becoming Independent with a special thanks to Susanna Sanchez for the many years of kindness and care. Due to Covid -19 a very small family service will be held in the coming weeks. The family hopes to hold a larger memorial at a later date.
If you would like to make a donation in Dallas's memory, the family requests donations be made to the organization "Becoming Independent" at www.becomingindependent.org