Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
For more information about
Dan Dettling
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Cotati, CA
View Map

Dan Dettling


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dan Dettling Notice
Dan Dettling
On March 5, 2020, Dan Dettling, 91 years of age, went to meet the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anne Dettling. Father of Pam (Tom Hawkins), Renae (Bill Middleton), Beverly (Ken Larrabure), Shannon (Mark Ackerman), Mary (Aldo Bianchi), Tami Dettling and Michael Dettling. He has 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He also is survived by his sisters, Alice Loberg and Delores McLean. He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Joe, his parents, Pete and Eva Dettling and his brother, Kenneth Dettling.
Dan moved to Santa Rosa, California, from Velva, North Dakota in 1959. In 1962 he purchased the Ferrero's Market in Cotati, which then became the Cotati Plaza Market which he entered into partnership with George Arthur. He was the President of the Cotati Chamber of Commerce. He retired at the age of 63 from the position of Chief of Plant Operations at Sonoma Developmental Center, Eldridge. He was also a member of the St. Joseph's Men's Club until his death. Dan loved woodworking, tole painting, and gospel music.
Funeral Services are as follows: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, viewing from 5 to 7 with the Rosary at 7:00 pm at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY, Petaluma. The Funeral Mass, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:30, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cotati, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -