Dan Dettling
On March 5, 2020, Dan Dettling, 91 years of age, went to meet the Lord. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anne Dettling. Father of Pam (Tom Hawkins), Renae (Bill Middleton), Beverly (Ken Larrabure), Shannon (Mark Ackerman), Mary (Aldo Bianchi), Tami Dettling and Michael Dettling. He has 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He also is survived by his sisters, Alice Loberg and Delores McLean. He was preceded in death by his son, Danny Joe, his parents, Pete and Eva Dettling and his brother, Kenneth Dettling.
Dan moved to Santa Rosa, California, from Velva, North Dakota in 1959. In 1962 he purchased the Ferrero's Market in Cotati, which then became the Cotati Plaza Market which he entered into partnership with George Arthur. He was the President of the Cotati Chamber of Commerce. He retired at the age of 63 from the position of Chief of Plant Operations at Sonoma Developmental Center, Eldridge. He was also a member of the St. Joseph's Men's Club until his death. Dan loved woodworking, tole painting, and gospel music.
Funeral Services are as follows: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, viewing from 5 to 7 with the Rosary at 7:00 pm at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY, Petaluma. The Funeral Mass, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:30, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cotati, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020