Dan Patterson
Irreverent, infectious, and irrepressible to the end, Dan succumbed to complications of cancer on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Santa Rosa, California.
"Danny" to family and friends, lived a life unfettered by the norms and expectations of others. He maintained a childlike exuberance throughout a life that saw him excel at distance running, whiffle ball, badminton, darts, ping pong, bicycling, and a host of other distractions.
Dan Patterson was born February 2, 1957 to William (Bill) and Lorraine (Rainy) Patterson on Mare Island, Vallejo, California. Later the family moved to Walnut Creek, California where he attended elementary school and Del Valle High School where he served as student body president. He was a track star earning him a scholarship to Idaho State University. He later graduated from San Francisco State University with a bachelor's degree in American Studies.
Dan will be forever missed by his loving partner and soulmate, Sandy Parker (Minky) and their beloved dog Fifi. He is survived by his parents Bill and Rainy, his sister Sandy and brother-in-law Jim Pelkey, as well as his adoring nephew and niece, Dylan and Cece.
All are welcome to join us in a celebration of Dan's life held at Valle Vista Community Center 221 Westgate Circle Santa Rosa on April 6 at 3:00 p.m.
