Daniel Allen Melligan
Daniel Allen Melligan passed away on September 25, 2019 at age 66, ending his four-year battle with cancer. Dan spent his final moments with family and friends in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by love, song, and prayer. Husband to Margaret "Meg" Gaucher Melligan, they had six children along with five grandchildren between them. Although Meg and he met earlier in life, the love of each others' souls would not be joined in marriage until 2014.
Born December 6, 1952 to Jaqueline Mason and Allen "A.J." Melligan, Dan was raised in Tracy, California, with his sister Sheryl Bankston and brother Michael Melligan. While earning his Bachelor's Degree in Communications at CSU Sacramento, Dan also began his career in youth outreach ministry in the Central Valley, a career that would reach into many youthful hearts across the Sacramento Valley and Bay Area over the next few decades. Dan married Lori Houston in 1980. They moved to Santa Rosa in 1987 where they raised three children, Taylor, Erik, and Casey. Dan spent most of his time working with foster children, Youth for Christ outreach programs and camps, and coaching various sports teams. He was a gifted speaker and pastored in several churches. He was also an avid lover of the arts, deeply interested in fine art, screenwriting, and poetry. His fascination with Dante's epic poem Divine Comedy would lead him to journey to Italy several times. His travels inspired him to write a novel, Codename
Hannah, co-authored with his daughter Taylor. He received an MA in Humanities at Dominican University in 2005.
Dan was preceded in death by his father A.J. and his mother Jacqueline. He is survived by his wife Meg, his children, Taylor, Erik and Casey, former wife Lori Houston, three step-children, Wayne, Lindsey, and Collin, his five grandchildren, Conner, Ellody, Jack, Ella, and Sadie and step-mother Betty Melligan..
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. February 15th, 2020 at Christ Community Church - 5025 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019