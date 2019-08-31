|
Daniel C. Champion
April 3, 1948 - July 17, 2019
It is with profound sadness and grief to announce the passing of Danny Champion at the age of 71. He leaves behind his beloved wife Charleen (Silva) Champion, stepchildren Scott (Jessica) and Jonathan (Summer) Tiemann. Will be missed by his children Jeremy and Amanda Champion. Adored by his step grandchildren Tara, Tanner, Zachery and Ciara Rose Tiemann. Danny was looking forward to spoiling his first great-granddaughter Adelyn (born August 29, 2019). Survived by his sister Rose Johnson and brothers William and Phillip Champion. Preceded in death by siblings John, Robert, Richard, Mary and Elizabeth.
He was the youngest of nine children. Born to Mary (Tulba) and John Champion on April 3, 1948 in East Chicago, Indiana and upon their passing moved to California in the early '60s. He graduated from Petaluma High in 1966 and settled in Santa Rosa 1995.
As a Helicopter Crew Chief, Danny proudly served his country with his lifelong friend Steve Matulich. He returned home in 1970 as a highly decorated veteran from the Vietnam War.
He was a talented singer and guitarist who played in bands in the '70s at the Hide-Away in Petaluma and the old Flamingo in Santa Rosa.
Danny had a love for horses and his dogs, Marley and Sissy. He loved to go to flea markets and thrift stores. He couldn't wait to show off his deal of the day or a little treasure he had found. He loved to go fishing and road trips. Exploring the Nevada desert was his favorite.
Please join us for a celebration of Danny's life Sunday, Sept 15, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at "Crooked Goat Brewery" in the Barlow in Sebastopol.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019