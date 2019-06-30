|
Daniel Job Schaub
Daniel Job Schaub, loving father, friend, and partner, passed away at the age of 64 on Sunday, June 23, 2019, in Santa Rosa. Known as Danny or Dan by those who loved him, he was born on October 15, 1955, in Passaic, NJ, to Mary Block Schaub and Daniel Joseph Schaub. He lived in New Jersey for 60 years before relocating to Santa Rosa in 2015, where he enjoyed driving the mountain roads of the coastal range to seek out and discover hidden pockets of wilderness and stunning vistas. Dan was a lifelong learner, passionate reader of science fiction and biographies, as well as a kind-hearted, know-it-all. He had a great love of woodworking and was a contractor by trade, most recently consulting for Home Depot. Mr. Schaub is survived by his children, Daniel Jeffrey Schaub of Clayton, NC and Kathryn Jeanne Schaub of Little Falls, NJ, their spouses Crystal Schaub (née Metsopulos) and Max Dorsey-Gordon, their mother and Mr. Schaub's first wife Christine S. Glickson (née Knoerzer) of Vernon, as well as his partner of over two decades, Sally Streeter (née Sullivan) of Santa Rosa, her son Patrick Streeter and his wife, Brittany Brown, of Petaluma. Also his older sisters, Joanne Cawley of Kalispel, MT, Rosemary Chait of Hollywood, FL, and Chris Hull of New Burn, NC, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
A celebration of life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at the Montclair Unitarian Universalist Congregation in NJ. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Homer Fund, a non-profit organization that was a tremendous help to him and Sally after the loss of their home after the Tubbs Fire, or WBGO, a radio station he spent decades jamming out to both on his steering wheel while driving and on his drum set at home.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 30, 2019