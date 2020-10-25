Daniel Joseph Cirulli

Daniel Joseph Cirulli was born on July 22, 1940 and left this earth on October 18, 2020. A voracious reader, Daniel often called himself a Dilettante but was more of a Renaissance Man. An accomplished contractor, he built a number of homes in the Russian River area. Born in New York he came to California in 1961 and fell in love with the Golden State. After time in LA and outside Yosemite he came to Sonoma County. He met the love of his life, Susan Packer in 1980 and they married in 1982. His beloved son Damon Packer Cirulli was born in 1985. He is survived by his sister, Mary Jane Nettune and her entire clan in Dallas, Texas, as well as many other family and friends. His life was full of travel, friends and good food. He will be remembered for his intellect and his grand sense of humor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store