Daniel (Danny) Kirk Eastman
Daniel (Danny) Kirk Eastman passed away, at home, in his sleep on Sunday, May 10, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Dan was 56. He was a kind and gentle man who was loved by all who knew him. He was highly intelligent, a voracious reader, who had a lifelong love and extensive knowledge of music and sports. Dan loved animals, especially his kitty Chloe, being with friends and telling and hearing funny stories. Dan was a fighter who never gave up, who always did his best.
Dan was born on January 20, 1964 in Petaluma, California. He was raised in Southern California and at the age of 18, moved back to Petaluma. He was a die-hard Dodger fan who shared his baseball passion his dear friend Joe Critchett. Dan loved God, Judi and the ocean.
His unquestionable love for his devoted, longtime love and soulmate of 18 years, Judi Mitchell, was also his best friend and partner in his restaurant, DeSchmire, in Petaluma. Dan was a talented chef who specialized in French cuisine. Dan planned to marry Judi when he was well, and though it was never made official, they were husband and wife in the best sense of the words.
Judi was by his side at the time of his passing. Dan called Judi his "Beloved" and often said that she saved his life. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt, Ray and Milly Nizibian, cousins Nora, Toni, Matt and Mark, parents Ray and Barb, sister Dayna and brother Dave. And many close family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made, in Dan's name, to the American Heart Association.
Published in Press Democrat from May 30 to Jun. 3, 2020.