Daniel Michael Ius Notice
Daniel Michael Ius
Daniel Michael Ius, 61 of Santa Rosa, CA passed away peacefully with family by his side on December 18, 2019. He lived bravely while enduring Multiple Sclerosis and being wheelchair bound for more than 30 years. Dan was born in Palo Alto and raised in Ben Lomond, CA where he attended San Lorenzo High and made countless life-long friends. Dan eventually settled in Sonoma County where he and Viki Ius raised three beautiful daughters. He was a hardworking, incredibly dedicated man with an entrepreneurial spirit and was a memorable part of the community throughout his 30 years as Bulk Manager at Andy's Produce. Dan was recognized by many as the gentleman in the wheelchair who always wore a smile on his face. He is survived by his daughters Angel Judy, Chrissy Ius and Katrina Ius. His grandchildren Otis Judy, Ophelia Judy and Mabel Ius. His mother, Sarah Ius who was his primary caregiver for the past 20 years; brother and loving caregiver, Michael Ius and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is joined in heaven by his father, Herman Ius; sister, Gina Zanolini and brother, David Ius. He will be deeply missed by his loyal caregivers and dear friends, Juan Marin and Carmen Marin. Dan will be forever remembered as the sweet, charming and light-hearted man he always was.
There will be a memorial service held at Pleasant Hill Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Rd., Sebastopol, CA 95472 on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Reception to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
