Darlene Green
1955 - 2020
We are sad to announce, on August 4, 2020 Darlene Green passed away at home surrounded by her family at the age of 65 after a long and courageous seven plus year battle with Colon Cancer. Born in Sonoma County in 1955, she was the sixth of seven children. Darlene lived in Sebastopol for 43 years and graduated El Molino H.S. in 1973 where she met and later married her high school sweetheart, Randy Green in 1975. Darlene is survived by her husband Randy Green, son Brian Green, daughters Trina Green and Christina Shields, and four grandchildren. Darlene was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and cherished her grandchildren.
Darlene worked in property management for 25 years locally in Santa Rosa.
Darlene loved to spend time with her family, enjoyed cross country road trips, family vacations, tanning in the Hawaiian sun with her girlfriends, and spoiled her grandchildren with endless love.
There are no words that can explain the never-ending compassion and devotion Darlene showered her family with. Never has there been a mother, wife, and grandmother with such open arms filled with love.
The family would like to thank Memorial Hospice for their support during this challenging time.
A private service will be held for immediate family members.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
