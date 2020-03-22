|
Darrell Alan Harp
Darrell Alan Harp, 51, of La Grange, CA passed away unexpectedly on March 7, 2020. Darrell was born in Patterson, CA and grew up in Patterson and Modesto until the 8th grade, when his family moved to Sonoma County. Darrell was a gifted soccer player and had a mean banana kick. After graduating from Piner High School, Darrell worked as an assistant cellar master for many years, as well as assisting his father with the family trucking business. Darrell's passion was music, he was a gifted guitar player and songwriter. He had a musical soul and many conversations found their way back to music. He was creative and artistic, especially in the kitchen. Cooking was one of his favorite pastimes and family gatherings were always blessed with one of his creations. Darrell loved fishing and camping and hiking. He found great peace connecting with nature and the world around him. Yosemite was one of his favorite destinations. And the California Coast was his true happy place. Darrell had a strong faith and had found community in his local church. Darrell loved his family more than anything. He was a beautiful soul who expressed his love to friends and family whenever he had the chance. He loved his two children, Maddy and Jake, more than anything in this world and was so proud of the amazing young adults they had become. Darrell is survived by daughter Maddy Harp, son Jacob Harp, parents Darrell and Gloria Harp, sister Amber Behrens (Randall), sister Jaime Ramirez (Andy), nieces and nephews Mariah Ramirez, Mason Ramirez, Owen Behrens, and Lucy Behrens as well as dozens of beloved cousins, aunts and uncles, and his best friend Kim Ferris. We cherish all of our sweet memories with Darrell, his caring and compassionate heart, his sweet giggle, his sense of humor, his spiritual quest, and most of all, his love of family. Darrell, until next time…rest easy. The song has ended, but the melody lingers on.
Due to the current Coronavirus restrictions, Darrell's Celebration of Life date will be pending until further notice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020