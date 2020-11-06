Darrell Bruce Ramondo

Darrell Bruce Ramondo, kind soul, jokester and beloved "papa", passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 22, 2020. He was born on June 9, 1950 to Lee and Adelle (Piezzi) Ramondo at Palm Drive Hospital. He was a fifth generation Sonoma County resident. As a young boy he grew up on the family dairy on Hall Road. He attended Oak Grove School where he participated in 4H. After grammar school he went on to attend Analy High School where he met his high school sweetheart Teresa Fisher. During high school he worked as a lot boy for Pellini Chevrolet where his passion for cars continued to develop. He and Teresa graduated from high school in 1968 and were married in 1971. After high school he attended the SRJC for a short time before joining the Air Force Reserves where he served 6 years as a jet engine mechanic. After driving truck for Marcucci Farms and working in the parts department at Pellini Chevrolet, in 1980 he opened his own automotive repair shop in Sebastopol. R's Automotive was established for nearly 40 years and served many Sebastopol customers until his retirement in November 2019. He loved meeting new people and helping get them back on the road.

Darrell was a member of the Sebastopol Fire Department for 34 years and retired as an assistant Chief in 2010. He received the Senior Center's Aged to Perfection Award with Teresa in 2016. Darrell's love for the community was evident in the many contributions to various community groups. He cared about his employees and friends like family. He loved his breakfast club and his beer socials. He was a faithful fan of the SF 49ers and the Giants. He played the accordion, loved car shows, all types of music, travel and red wine and gelato were his favorites!

He is remembered for sharing old time Sebastopol history stories, the twinkle in his eye, his teasing sense of humor and how he extended kindness to those who needed it without expecting anything in return. Above all else he loved his family and especially adored his grandchildren.

Darrell is preceded in death by his parents Lee and Adelle Ramondo and will be deeply missed by his wife of 49 and a half years, Teresa, daughters Nicole Ellwood (Joe), Francesca Norton (Sean), grandchildren, Connor and Audrey Norton, dog Coco, brothers Stan Ramondo (Kathleen), Richard Ramondo (Manni), sister Pauline Pellini (Pete, deceased), sisters-in-law Donna Pittman (John), Christina Fisher and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private service was held. Donations may be made in Darrell's memory to the Western Sonoma County Historical Society, 261 So. Main, Sebastopol 95472 or the Sebastopol Firefighters Foundation, 7425 Bodega Ave., Sebastopol 95472. A celebration of Darrell's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store