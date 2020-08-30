Darrell Joseph Louvar

November 16, 1954 - August 3, 2020

Darrell Joseph "Joe" Louvar, call sign KO6PS, passed away at home peacefully with his loving family by his side. After a long illness, he has now found peace and comfort at home with the Lord. Born in San Diego, CA, Joe spent his early years in Orange County. He moved to Sonoma County in the late 1970's and made his home here. Joe was a passionate musician and bass guitarist. He worked throughout his life playing in various local bands and doing sound, lighting and recording within the Sonoma County music industry, even creating his own businesses showcasing his skills. Music was always a primary focus in his life, motivating him to continue growing, learning and exploring new music and technological advances every day of his life. Joe was driven to serve others through his faith. He was a hospital chaplain and an ordained minister for many years. Joe officiated at two wedding ceremonies, bringing his daughter and son-in-law, and later his closest friends together in matrimony. He was also an avid ham amateur radio operator, call sign: KO6PS. He took great pride and satisfaction volunteering his skills during times of crisis and disaster with the Sonoma County Emergency Operations Center. Joe was a family man. He was forever delighted to spend his time swimming and joking with his grandchildren, and visiting or playing music with the family. Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia, father, Orville and brother, David. He is survived by his wife Martha, daughter and son-in-law, Esmeralda and Jason Bishop, grandchildren Brandon and Alyssa, and sister Nancy Louvar. Due to COVID-19, no public service will be held until it is safe to do so.



