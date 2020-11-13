Darrell Parker

1940 - 2020

A lifelong resident of Santa Rosa, passed away peacefully at home November 8, 2020 after a long illness.

Darrell is survived by his wife Jane Parker, daughter Kelli Clayton, son in law Chuck Clayton; son David Lauver ; stepson Paul Schofield, wife Juanita Galipo, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Darrell served in the U.S. Army for two years and is retired from AT&T.

Darrell was a well-known and respected antiques dealer in the area and with his wife, Jane, and owned and operated School Bell Antiques for 20 years.

Darrell was well liked by many people and dearly loved and missed by is family.

Coved 19 concerns causes us to plan a memorial in Darrell's honor at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store