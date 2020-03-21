|
Daryl L Bond
March 27, 1931 - March 13, 2020
Dad, Grandpa, Lumberman, Pilot and Friend
Passed away peacefully in Healdsburg, California on Friday March 13th, 2020 with his family at his side. We are certain he planned it for Friday the 13th to test our superstitions. He had a great sense of humor. Daryl was 88 years old and just two weeks shy of his 89th birthday. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Joanne Bond. Daryl was born in Payette, Idaho to Delmar Lloyd Bond and Doris Erviett Bond (Loveland). The family moved to Camas, Washington where Daryl graduated from Camas High School in 1949. Daryl enlisted in the United States Air Force and was trained as a medical Technician. He was honorably discharged in 1953. Daryl enrolled at the University of Oregon and became a Sigma Chi fraternity brother. Daryl had a strong, great-depression- tempered desire to succeed and, an accommodating, entrepreneurial spirit. While attending Oregon, he worked at the Fisher Lumber Company in Marcola loading box cars of fresh cut and milled lumber. The smell of freshly sawn Douglas fir and sap permeated his soul and later he embarked upon a long and successful career in the lumber industry. While attending the University of Oregon he met the love of his life, Joanne Rosemary Kopp. They were married in 1956. In 1957 kids started to appear and the young family moved to California. Over time, he had three and Daryl spent much time providing for his family and being a great dad. During his 50-year career Daryl founded two highly successful wholesale lumber companies - Fremont Forest Products and All-Coast Forest Products. He was a past president of the Lumber Association of Southern California. Daryl was a dedicated handball player at the Los Angeles Athletic Club and at one time was ranked 6th in the nation in Master doubles. He was known as "Mr. Spin" to those who played handball, tennis or ping pong with him and was the undefeated family champion for many years. Daryl loved to ski, an affinity he developed while training for arctic combat around McCall Idaho during his Air Force enlistment. He passed the skiing bug to his family and we enjoyed many family skiing trips to Mammoth Mountain. His favorite meal was a good steak and fresh corn on the Cobb or Dungeness crab. He once ate 13 ears of corn at one meal and set the family record, which still stands today. Daryl was also a pilot and avid flyer. His "baby" was a North American P-51 Mustang named "Lady Jo," short for Joanne, our Mom. Daryl spent many hours flying through blue skies and in and around puffy cumulus clouds and talking story at his hangar with close friends. Daryl leaves behind many family and friends who will miss him dearly. He took great care of his family and friends.
Daryl will be greatly missed by Marci Hill and by his surviving family; son and daughter-in-law Kent and Cindy Bond; daughter and son-in-law Karen and Todd McKim; daughter and son-in-law Maria and Robert Lanser; grandchildren Daryl Bond and wife Katie, Shannon Skillern, Dallas Bond and wife Haley, Sean Lanser and wife Alexis, Natalie Skillern, Shane Lanser; great granddaughters Isla Joanne Bond, Shea Aria Bond, Sadie Rose Lanser; Brothers Allen Bond, Robert Bond; Sisters Carol Hoey and Marilyn Miklos.
The family is holding a private Aloha.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Pacific Coast Air Museum, One Air Museum Way, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 or Planes of Fame Air Museum, 14998 Cal Aero Drive, Chino, CA 91710 or
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020