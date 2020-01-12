|
Daryl R. Wright
May 2, 1926 - November 15, 2019
Santa Rosa has lost one of our own.
In a by-gone era, we drank gin martinis and smoked cigarettes with a certain elegance and style, and we danced to the tunes of Count Basie and Nelson Riddle, while Frank Sinatra crooned, "It was a very good year…"
Long-time Santa Rosan, Daryl Wright passed away at her home, surrounded by her family, at age 93.
A vivacious redhead, Daryl was a vibrant part of "the Greatest Generation." A child of the Great Depression, she entered adulthood during the era of Post World War II prosperity, Big Band jazz, and she played a vital role in the social and civic life of Santa Rosa.
Daryl is survived by her four children. Dana Biggs lives in Santa Rosa; Arthur Gordon Wright, Daryl Pearce, and Galen Wright are all currently living in Southern Oregon. She leaves behind eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren – along with nephews, nieces, deep friendships and happy memories far too numerous to count.
Born in Detroit, Michigan in 1926, Daryl lived in various Foster Care homes until Marion and Allan MacDonald adopted her in 1929. Daryl often referred to the first encounter with her new mom, Marion, as a magic moment when her life changed from one of displacement to a future of love and stability.
Early years were spent in Laurel Canyon in Southern California, where Allan MacDonald was a Casting Director in Hollywood. As the Depression wore on, the MacDonald's moved north to Glen Ellen, where Marion took a position at Sonoma State Hospital as a Psychiatric Social Worker, and Allan built several beautiful stone houses.
Daryl attended Sonoma High School. She later graduated with an AA degree from Santa Rosa Junior College, then received her Bachelor's degree in English from Sonoma State University – followed eventually by a Master's Degree in Counseling from Sonoma State University.
Daryl married David Rue Wright in Santa Rosa just after the end of World War II – David having served in the Navy. David was from a prominent old Santa Rosa family.
Many in the Wright's social circle had two, three, or four children. Winter vacations in Squaw Valley and summers on Lake Pillsbury were sprawling gathering grounds for multiple family fun.
The Wright children all attended Montgomery High School, where Daryl was a Counselor for a time. Treasured years were spent in the family home beneath the towering redwood trees on Channel Drive at what is now the entrance to Trione-Annadel State Park.
Daryl attended Bridge Club with the same group of women since 1946. The Club's annual dance was often featured with photographs in the Press Democrat. Daryl called Bridge Club "the precursor to the modern support group" – it was a stabilizing force in her life for more than fifty years.
Her professional career began after her child-rearing years. At 40, Daryl obtained her Teaching Credential and took a position as an English Teacher at Ridgeway High School. Later, she became a licensed Realtor. Her accomplishments continued until the time of her death. She was a Volunteer Senior Peer Counselor, a Senior Companion, an English tutor, and a firm believer in ongoing adult education.
"She was a beautiful and highly intelligent woman, and the best Mom a kid could ask for," said her youngest son, Galen Wright. "Her laughter was contagious; once she started, she couldn't stop," recalled her eldest daughter, Dana, who lives still in the ancestral family home.
Her life was full and rich, like a fine wine from a very good year.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on January 18th, from 1 p.m.-5 p.m., at the home of Daryl's daughter, located at 5900 Channel Drive, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020