Daryl Reeves Eggleston
It's with totally broken hearts that the family of Daryl Eggleston announces his sudden and unexpected passing on May 20, 2019, at the age of 79, at his home in Forestville. He was the most loving and devoted husband of Linda (Grossi) for 47 years, father of Laura (George) Adair and Matthew (Catherine) Eggleston, grandfather of Austin and Landon Adair and Emma and Ellie Eggleston. A kind, gentle, loving, quiet man who we so deeply loved. A man who worked so very hard to do what was right for his family and who was always there when others needed help.
Born in Canon City, Colorado on March 5, 1940, to Theodore and Elsie Eggleston, brother of Loren Eggleston and the late Otha Eggleston. After early years living in Colorado and Los Angeles, his family settled in Forestville, CA in 1952, the place Daryl called home for the rest of his life. He was educated at Pacific Christian Academy in Graton, graduating in 1958, and Santa Rosa Junior College. He worked at Optical Coating Lab. in Santa Rosa for 26 years as a fabricator and facility engineer, and later operated his own fabrication business, finally retiring in 2003.
He was an extremely talented mechanic and fabricator, and could build or fix just about anything, including the home he and Linda shared their entire marriage. Daryl loved gardening, orchids, camping, traveling extensively, working on cars and just building anything. He restored antique and classic cars and was a longtime member of the Santa Rosa Horseless Carriage Club.
A private family graveside service was held, and a celebration of Daryl's life will be held later this summer, family and friends will be notified.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 7 to June 9, 2019