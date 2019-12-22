|
|
David A. Wattell
David, 74, passed away in Santa Rosa on December 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan, daughters Kristin Wattell-Wooley (Brandon) and Kelly Wattell, siblings Laurie Wattell and Jon Wattell, and his beloved pets, Liberty and Sassy. A 1963 graduate of Santa Rosa High School, David attended SRJC, San Jose State University, and received his MBA from Golden Gate University. David was inspired by John F. Kennedy and the words of his Inaugural Address, "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country," and in 1966, enlisted in the United States Navy. He served as an electrician aboard the USS Sutter County and the USS Iwo Jima during the Vietnam War. He had a 30+ year career in the banking industry and was a long-standing member of the Rotary Club of Santa Rosa West. A lifelong music lover, David started playing the clarinet at the age of 10, which sparked his passion for classical music. For many years, David sang baritone in the Sonoma Bach Choir and was a Santa Rosa Symphony season ticket holder. David loved golfing, watching the 49ers, drinking red wine, BBQing, and telling jokes. Sadly, he lost his 25-year-long battle with many illnesses associated with exposure to Agent Orange while serving in the Navy.
Friends are invited to celebrate David's life on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 1551 Montgomery Drive in Santa Rosa. Private family inurnment. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the Sonoma Bach Choir online at sonomabach.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019