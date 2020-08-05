David Alden White

June 22, 1941 - July 6, 2020

David White passed peacefully in Terra Linda on July 6th, 2020. He was 79. Our father was a long-time resident of Forest Knolls, currently living in Petaluma. He was retired from the Marin Municipal Water District.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Donna, son Tracy, and brother Larry. He is survived by daughter Janet (Glenda), son Michael Sr. (Joan) and grandsons Michael Jr. (Tiffany) and Douglas Jr. and Granddogs Roxie and Baila.

An avid outdoorsman in his youth, after retirement, he enjoyed traveling the west with Donna. They covered the western states several times. When they were not on the road, they were busy watching their favorite Oakland "A's" baseball team.

At David's request there was no service and the family requests any donations be made to the Intrepid Fallen Hero's Fund, One Intrepid Square, West 64th Street and 12th Avenue, New York, NY 10036.



