One late August afternoon in 1950, a skinny 20-year-old G.I., stationed in the Nevada desert outside Las Vegas, looking to escape the dust and heat, ducked into his base cafeteria. There he was stunned to see a beautiful 17-year-old girl, recently crowned the first Miss Flamingo Hotel. She was working the soda fountain. In two weeks they were married.

Almost seventy years later, that girl, Joanne, still his beautiful bride, was by his bedside when David Barron Stogner passed away on May 7, 2020, in his longtime home in the redwoods above Freestone. His large, devoted family was with him too, filling the room, in the moment Dave, aged 90, released his final breath.

He was born April 24, 1930 in Long Beach, California, to an orphaned mother, Doris, and a father, Truman, who'd picked fruit across the plains of Texas as he worked his way out west to escape the Dustbowl. With his older brother, Larry, and his younger sister, Diane, Dave grew up during the depression near Houghton Park, where he played away the summers and once even hid up in a tree to escape punishment from his mother after joyriding in a family friend's jalopy.

Dave attended Jordan High School, at the edge of the park. He was an indifferent and mischievous student, like many boys whose thoughts were consumed by a second world war they were too young to join. Dave's closest friends in high school, Douglas Dalton (Shirley) and the late Joe Trowell (Eleanor), would remain his friends for life. He graduated from high school when he was only 16, and went to work as a welder for Union Oil. But soon thereafter, as part of what became known as the nation's Great Strike Wave of 1946, Union Oil workers walked off the job. So Dave enlisted in the army in 1948.

After his feverish, 14 day courtship with Joanne Garland, Dave was transferred to Florida and his new wife followed him across the country by train. Within a few months Joanne was pregnant with the first of their five children, David. Mitchel came next, about a year later.

Following Dave's honorable discharge from the army in 1951, he and Joanne settled in Buena Park, where they met the late Bert and Betty Loucks, with whom they would stay lifelong friends. In 1955 Dave joined the Compton Police Department. He was a police officer there for five years, working patrol and special investigations. He would remain proud of that work for the rest of his life.

While Dave was a police officer, during the Eisenhower administration, he and Joanne added Clay, Shauna, and Joseph to the family. Now riding herd on five children, Dave and Joanne began to dream about leaving southern California and coming north, to live in the country. In 1960 he resigned from the Compton P.D. and the family moved to Sebastopol. After a year with the San Rafael Police Department, Dave left law enforcement for good to work in the propane business. He joined the Plumber's Union.

In 1967, Dave and Joanne bought a tiny house on six acres of redwoods above Freestone and made their country living dream come true. Dave taught himself and then his children how to work on this small farm. The family kept milk cows and horses and raised calves and pigs. Milking, mucking stalls, and barbed wire fencing projects remain vivid memories for Dave's children to this day.

A brilliant man with little formal education, Dave could build and repair almost anything. And his interests were wide and varied. Besides working in the Plumber's Union and maintaining his farm, along the way he coached Little League, raised and showed Arabian horses; built a barn, welded and sold wrought iron stair railings, refurbished old saxophones, and engaged in internet research on many subjects.

Dave was affectionate and joyous; but he could also be quick-tempered and stubborn, and politics sometimes suddenly brought out the antagonist in him. In seconds he could convert what had been a benign conversation about current events into a pitched political battle. He was a staunch, working class conservative amongst progressives and felt compelled to man the ramparts of his positions with often excessive zeal even as his counterparts were shrinking from the fray. When it was over, Dave would revert to the same loving, gracious person he had been before. Often, upon reflection, he'd regret the passion with which he argued his positions and would follow up a few days later with an apology, sometimes a tearful one.

As the family grew, the friends of Dave's five children and ten grandchildren became his friends as well. His four great grandchildren were only toddlers when he died, but had he lived long enough their contemporaries would have been added to Dave's vast, multi-generational tree of friendships. He was particularly close to Shauna's late husband, Troy Gusick. And after Clay married Ann, the Fujii and Stogner families fused and celebrated most holidays and many Analy High School basketball games together. Dave also grew close to Michael and Anita Schroeder, who were his neighbors, and friends of his daughter-in-law, Kelly.

In 1989, following his retirement from the propane business, Dave and Joanne, traveling in Mexico for the first time in their lives, found and leased a parcel and built a second home, a palapa, half way down the Baja peninsula, on the Sea of Cortez. For the next quarter century Dave and Joanne spent several months a year at their beach-side home in San Bruno, fishing from his boat, improving the residence and even adding a quest palapa to encourage visits from family and friends. Dave's longtime friends, the late Michael McCune (who was his second cousin) and his wife Mary Lee, bought a palapa just up the beach. Within a few years Dave had established a large group of new friends in Baja, and was fluent in Spanish.

In the last years of Dave's life, as his physical strength began to wane, Joanne worked tirelessly taking care of him. He also received excellent treatment at Kaiser Hospital in Santa Rosa, and from dedicated hospice nurses. Shauna provided immeasurable support and helped Joanne minister to Dave in his last months.

Dave asked that his ashes be commended to the Sea of Cortez. It was for him a truly hallowed place, full of energy and vigor, teeming with life. He loved the lamps of the calamar pangas, bobbing each night in the off shore swells; the way the sun came up over San Marcos island at dawn; gray whales that approached his boat and lingered; mantas that leapt out of the water and flipped in mid-air; a whale shark lumbering by; iridescent dorado resting in the shade of a seaweed patty; the cobalt flash of a sailfish chasing bait; Joanne's simple dinner of fresh caught yellowtail with tomato and avocado. The Sea of Cortez was Dave's shoulder of Orion. It was where he felt ecstatically alive. You're here once, and not for long, his choice of a final resting place suggests. Live!

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, David, Mitchel, Clay (Ann), Shauna Rocha (Steve) and Joseph (Kelly); his grandchildren, Jessica Kuhlman (Chris), Cortney Gusick, Malorie Gusick, Alison Sala (Nico), Benjamin (Lilly), Josh (Taylor), Reid (Megan), Megan (Tony DiSalvo), Jackson and Elizabeth; and his great grandchildren, Everett Kuhlman, Garland Kuhlman, Desmond and Leo.

Dave deeply loved his family and friends. But he couldn't live without Joanne. From the moment they met on a dust-blown Nevada desert military base, to the moment his ashes will be sprinkled into the Sea of Cortez, and beyond, it was, and always will be, about Joanne: his true love, his boon companion, his alpha and omega.



