David G. Martin



It is with broken hearts we share that David Martin 91, went home to be with the Lord November 28, 2020. David was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 65 years, Jeanne Martin. Beloved father of Lynda Hawley (Stephen Sogin), Lora Stephens (Allen), Melissa Groh (Ron) and Denise Durling (Richard Hendricksen). Adored "Gramps" to nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

David was born in Maywood, CA and raised in San Francisco where he attended Lowell High School and the University of San Francisco. He moved to Santa Rosa in 1951 with Jeanne to raise their family. David's early career was as a pharmaceutical representative and he later retired after many years as a Broker and Real Estate Agent.

David was an faithful 49er fan and he loved everything football. He will be greatly missed by so many and forever hold a special place in our hearts.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store