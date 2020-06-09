David G. ReynosoAugust 20, 1956 - June 3, 2020David Reynoso at age 63 passed away peacefully at his home in company of his family Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. David was born and raised in Sonoma County. He was in the tile trade for 40 years and a contractor for 16.He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Yolanda and two daughters, Nina and Bianca. David was a beloved man, known by many. He enjoyed being a Niner, Giants and Chivas fan. On his free time he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and sporting events.David will be honored Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10a.m.-2p.m. at Eggen & Lance, 1540 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa CA, 95401 and a private burial will follow for immediate family only.