David G. Reynoso
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David G. Reynoso
August 20, 1956 - June 3, 2020
David Reynoso at age 63 passed away peacefully at his home in company of his family Wednesday, June 3, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. David was born and raised in Sonoma County. He was in the tile trade for 40 years and a contractor for 16.
He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Yolanda and two daughters, Nina and Bianca. David was a beloved man, known by many. He enjoyed being a Niner, Giants and Chivas fan. On his free time he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and sporting events.
David will be honored Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 10a.m.-2p.m. at Eggen & Lance, 1540 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa CA, 95401 and a private burial will follow for immediate family only.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 9, 2020
I send my deepest sympathy to Yolanda and family. You are all in my heart and prayers. I remember being in your wedding, and how you and David were so happy. I will forever keep those beautiful memories with me.
Rosalinda Molina
Friend
June 8, 2020
In loving memory of my beloved brother-in-law, David Reynoso.

Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

Rest In Peace
Ali Llamas Quattrocchi
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved