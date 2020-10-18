Father David G. ShawNovember 29, 1942 - October 12, 2020Father David Grant Shaw, a priest of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, entered into eternal rest on October 12, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He served the People of God as a priest for 52 years.Father David was born in Huntington Park, CA. After completing his early schooling, he attended Our Lady Queen of Angels Seminary in San Fernando and St. John's Seminary in Camarillo, and completed his seminary formation at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas. He was ordained in 1968.He served at St. Rose Parish, Santa Rosa; St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Napa; St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Petaluma. He taught at St. Vincent de Paul High School, Petaluma, with residence at St. James Parish; he was Principal of St. Bernard High School in Eureka with residence at Sacred Heart Parish. He served as diocesan Director of Worship and Evangelization while resident at Star of the Valley Parish, Oakmont. His last and longest assignment was as Pastor of Resurrection in Santa Rosa, from 1989 to his retirement in 2018.Fr. David was a wise and discerning pastor, a man of faith and utmost integrity, who helped heal the hearts of many. After retirement, he ministered in several local parishes as long as he was able.Fr. David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister and her husband, Sally and Bob Boothe, and their children, John (Heidi) and Sally Brewer (Elton).Funeral arrangements are pending and limited due to Covid-19 restrictions. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa.