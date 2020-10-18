1/1
Father David G. Shaw
1942 - 2020
November 29, 1942 - October 12, 2020
Father David Grant Shaw, a priest of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, entered into eternal rest on October 12, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He served the People of God as a priest for 52 years.
Father David was born in Huntington Park, CA. After completing his early schooling, he attended Our Lady Queen of Angels Seminary in San Fernando and St. John's Seminary in Camarillo, and completed his seminary formation at Assumption Seminary in San Antonio, Texas. He was ordained in 1968.
He served at St. Rose Parish, Santa Rosa; St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Napa; St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Petaluma. He taught at St. Vincent de Paul High School, Petaluma, with residence at St. James Parish; he was Principal of St. Bernard High School in Eureka with residence at Sacred Heart Parish. He served as diocesan Director of Worship and Evangelization while resident at Star of the Valley Parish, Oakmont. His last and longest assignment was as Pastor of Resurrection in Santa Rosa, from 1989 to his retirement in 2018.
Fr. David was a wise and discerning pastor, a man of faith and utmost integrity, who helped heal the hearts of many. After retirement, he ministered in several local parishes as long as he was able.
Fr. David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his sister and her husband, Sally and Bob Boothe, and their children, John (Heidi) and Sally Brewer (Elton).
Funeral arrangements are pending and limited due to Covid-19 restrictions. Interment at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa.



Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 17, 2020
Father David was a classmate of mine from Saint John’s seminary in Camarillo California. I have wonderful memories of his friendship and his ability to entertain us as students during our four years together at Saint John’s seminary. I pray the Lord will watch over him and take good care of him now. good and faithful servant. You fought the good fight You ran the race and you kept the faith. Father KIDNEY.
Liam
Classmate
October 17, 2020
Father Shaw,
I know our Father has welcomed you with open arms and love for all your service to me and an entire congregation os Resurrection. You are a very special, loving man and your dedication to God and His people and this world. I only regret that you could not further enjoyment retirement and time to travel. I will always respect you as a friend and boss. Vaya con Dios. Kati
Kathy Hauckenjoy more y
Friend
October 16, 2020
I love you so much. My last prayers to God were to carry you in His arms peacefully to Heaven, and put you in the arms of mom and dad.
I believe my prayers were answered.
Sally
Sister
