David Hastings, 66, of Geyserville, CA, passed away on April 12th of complications from a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

David was born on October 12th,1953 to William and Frieda Hastings in Washington, D.C. After graduating from Pasadena High School, he went on to study Enology at University of California Davis, graduating in 1977.

After graduation, he got his first job as a winemaker at Monterey Peninsula Winery kicking off a passionate 40 year career in the wine industry. David and his family moved to the Dry Creek Valley in 1983 to work at Fritz Winery and called Sonoma County home ever since. He purchased property in Geyserville where he and his family built a house together. In his spare time he could be found at the property (later named by family, The Boondocks) where he loved to do projects, master his passion for distillation, or working on his vehicles with his sons. David spent the last 17 years of his career as the Chardonnay Winemaker for Kendall-Jackson. He was a huge influence and contributor to helping the local wine industry become what it is today.

David is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers Robert and Phillip Hastings, his two sons Isaac and Shane Hastings, daughter-in-law Caitlin Hastings, and his granddaughter Tyler Rose Hastings.

The family would also like to acknowledge and thank Helen for the love and care that she gave David in his last years of life.







