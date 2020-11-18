David J. Ramponi
November 26, 1947 - November 3, 2020
David J. Ramponi,
Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home in Santa Rosa surrounded by his loving family. Age, 72 years. Loving son of the late Elwin Ramponi and Yolanda (De Martini) Ramponi. Devoted husband of Judy Ramponi. Beloved father of Lisa Ramponi and Dina Dodd(Corey). Adored grandfather of Andrew, Tyler, Dustin, Nathan and Mikayla Dodd. Loving brother of Stephen Ramponi(Alice), Cathy Raimondi(Bill), Margaret Colglazier Browne(Dave) and the late Paul Ramponi (Claudia). Private family services were held at Olema Cemetery, Olema, California. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart or Lung Association
