David J. Ramponi
1947 - 2020
David J. Ramponi
November 26, 1947 - November 3, 2020
David J. Ramponi,
Passed away peacefully, Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at home in Santa Rosa surrounded by his loving family. Age, 72 years. Loving son of the late Elwin Ramponi and Yolanda (De Martini) Ramponi. Devoted husband of Judy Ramponi. Beloved father of Lisa Ramponi and Dina Dodd(Corey). Adored grandfather of Andrew, Tyler, Dustin, Nathan and Mikayla Dodd. Loving brother of Stephen Ramponi(Alice), Cathy Raimondi(Bill), Margaret Colglazier Browne(Dave) and the late Paul Ramponi (Claudia). Private family services were held at Olema Cemetery, Olema, California. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart or Lung Association. For online condolences visit www.adobecreekfuneralhome.com



Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you today and always.
Lisa Lynn
Daughter
November 17, 2020
Dad- I already miss you! I so much appreciate how many things you helped me accomplish and how hard you tried to protect me. I will forever be grateful. I love you always and I’ll see you soon. Love, Lisa
Lisa Lynn
Daughter
November 18, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
November 16, 2020
I love you Dad and Miss you so much!! It doesn’t feel real that you’re gone. I miss our laughs and names we made up for all the doctors! Save me a spot next to you! I’ll see you soon! ♥
Dina Dodd
Family
November 16, 2020
Dave we are going to miss always. It’s hard to believe that you have left this world. You may be gone but will never be forgotten. Love Always...
Margaret Colglazier-Browne
Sister
