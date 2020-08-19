1/1
David J. Rogers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David J. Rogers
On Friday August 7, 2020 David J. Rogers, 84, loving brother, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at his home in Novato, surrounded by family and friends.
He was an amazing, hardworking man with a wicked sense of humor, a great love for the outdoors and a heart full of love for those people that he called his. He was friendly and outgoing, offering a smile to anyone he came across, he will be sadly missed.
Due to the pandemic, he was laid to rest with his beloved wife, Annette Rogers, amidst a small graveside service with immediate family in attendance. The family will announce a memorial mass and gathering for David's loved ones, so that all may be allowed to say goodbye.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keaton's Mortuary
1022 E Street
San Rafael, CA 94901
4154530571
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keaton's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved