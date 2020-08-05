David James Lee
January 31, 1949
- August 2, 2020
After a two-year courageous battle, David succumbed to brain cancer at home with his loving wife Donna, family, and his beloved dog Emma by his side. The third of four children born to Ronald and Louise Lee in Santa Rosa, CA, he was a graduate of Cal Poly, SLO and was an independent businessman and CPA running his own tax and accounting firm garnering the trust, respect and friendship of numerous clients throughout his career.
In addition to his accounting practice David was very active in youth soccer in the Santa Rosa area. He coached the Sonoma Valley High School boys soccer and the Piner High School Girls soccer teams. He also coached women's club teams and was a long-time referee in the North Bay Referee Association. He also coached little league baseball and basketball.
If David wasn't working or coaching, he was playing softball, basketball, volleyball, soccer and his beloved golf. He volunteered at the Humane Society of Sonoma County. He also volunteered with Emma, his dog, through 4Paws and Creating Wellness. To say he had a soft spot for animals is an understatement, as there was always a dog and cat, or two, at his side. Even during his battle with cancer David would continue to volunteer at the local animal shelter.
A kind, gentle and giving soul, David had a great love for family. He was the glue and driving force behind annual family picnics, holiday dinners and shared family vacations. He is predeceased by his parents Ronald and Louise Lee. He is survived by his wife Donna, brothers Gary (Karin), Dennis (Diana), sister Janice (Steve), and sister in law Sandee; numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews who all loved him and will carry him in their hearts. He touched a lot of lives throughout the years.
Donations in David's name can be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County (https://humanesocietysoco.org/
) or the charity of your choice
. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.