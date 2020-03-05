|
|
David Karl Christani
David Karl Christani, 63, of Newport, OR, died February 11, 2020, from complications while hospitalized. He was born March 15, 1956, in Redwood City, CA, the son of late Frances and James Christani. He was the middle child of three siblings. He is survived by his brother Steven Christani of Windsor, CA and his sister Lori Christani of Windsor, CA and his daughter Danielle Netherton of Chico, CA. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020