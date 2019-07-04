|
David Lee
("Dave", "Butch") Hanson
David Lee ("Dave", "Butch") Hanson passed away peacefully on April 22, 2019 after a medical struggle he fought for three-four years. He was always courageous in taking on the medical conditions he lived with.
Dave was born to Mildred and Fredrick Hanson July 12, 1940. He was the fourth of five children. He was a dedicated husband to Ruth Anne Hanson, his wife of 55 years, his true love in life. He is survived by eldest son Gregory lee (Cindy), middle son Randall Warren (Lorrie) and youngest son Mark (Toni); his grandchildren Christopher, Mitchell, Alyssa, Austin, Hunter; great-grandson Aiden and many nieces and nephews. David met Ruth from across the street from when she came to town from Redwood Valley in 1963. Ruth was the best woman that that he ever met, and they celebrated many milestones together including their 25 year Silver Anniversary and their 50 year Golden Anniversary in September 2013. They loved each other – good, old school love.
Dave started his life career in construction as an apprentice carpenter with Wright & Oretsky, moving on to Rapp Construction as a journeyman carpenter to superintendent at Codding Construction and Wright Contracting. After 49 years, he retired from a long career he had made his own. Over the years, he helped people selflessly and unconditionally with various projects: remodels, additions, driveway; even taking a year off to volunteer for an organization he believed in.
He was always there for his children as a dad with unconditional support including a ride home from wherever they needed to be picked up (and for whatever reason, no judgments), to lending a hand to help pick up a car. He passed on his strong sense of integrity and honesty to his sons, as well as the importance of always treating people right.
Dave's family will be holding a Celebration of his life on Saturday, July 13, 2019. We invite all to stop by the clubhouse at Rancho San Miguel Mobile Estates at 2665 Hardies lane in Santa Rosa between 1-5 p.m. Please bring a story or a saying Dave said to share with the family. RSVP to: [email protected]
The family thanks Daniel's Chapel and Heartland Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 4 to July 10, 2019