David Leo Beckwith
January 26, 1956 - April 17, 2019
At home surrounded by his wife and children, David Leo Beckwith passed away on April 17, 2019 from kidney failure.
David was born in Sacramento, California on January 26, 1956 to Fred and Katherine Clare Beckwith, (deceased). He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Cheryl and his two children, Peter Beckwith and Heather Babcock, son in law, William Babcock and precious granddaughter Ellia Babcock, brother James Beckwith (Tracy), John Beckwith (deceased), numerous nieces and nephews, and his faithful Rottweiler Daisy.
David attended Village Elementary School, Herbert Slater Junior High, Montgomery High School and obtained his AS degree from the Santa Rosa Junior College. He was an accomplished auto mechanic working for Dave's Mobile on Farmers Lane while attending the Junior College. David also worked for the City of Santa Rosa as a Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Grade II for many years, until back injuries forced his retirement.
As a lover of Pontiacs, David built many GTOs and Firebirds for which he won many trophies at various car shows. The best and final car show he attended was Peggy Sue just a few years ago when he entered all three of his cars, two GTOs and one Firebird. As they announced the winners in the stock category, he took 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, sweeping the category. That was a very proud day.
David's other passion was fishing. Every summer for the past 25 years he took his family to Gold Beach, Oregon and fished the Rogue River for those giant salmon. David taught his children how to salmon fish and was given the nickname "The Legend" by his fishing buddies. He was considered by many to be one of the best non-guide fishermen on the Rogue. Being on his boat was one of David's happiest places.
David was a softball coach at Montgomery High School while his daughter played and after that, he became an umpire. He also enjoyed volunteer umpiring while his son played for Rincon Valley Little League.
The family wishes to acknowledge a special thank you to everyone at Wellbound Dialysis Center for their compassionate care. Also a special thank you to Pat and Jeri (neighbors) for their constant support for our family.
Burial at Shiloh Cemetery will be private.
There will be a celebration of life on May 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Legends at the Bennett Valley Golf Course, casual event.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019