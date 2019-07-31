|
|
David (Joe) Lynch
October 27, 1954 - July 28, 2019
David (Joe) Ray Lynch was born October 27, 1954. Passed away on July 28, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He enjoyed being outside hunting, riding his Harley, and going to Covelo. He also loved being in his garden at home and hearing his grandkids play over the fence.
He is survived by his brothers, sisters, and former wife Debbie. A loving father to son Bryan, daughter Sarah (Danny) Harmon and four grand-kids Kailey, Jaxson, Addison, and Emilia. Forever in our hearts.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1pm at Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville St., Petaluma, CA 94952 with Visitation beginning at 11am. Burial will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, Santa Rosa, CA. Online condolences at AdobeCreekFuneralHome.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 31, 2019